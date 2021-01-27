Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $174.00.

1/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZBH stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

