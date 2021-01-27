ZeroSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.17 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.64 million and $2.17 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

