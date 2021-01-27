ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0487

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $675,251.09 and $2,215.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010431 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

