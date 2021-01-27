Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0529 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $509.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00535422 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00193072 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003294 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

