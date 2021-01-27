Zano Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $62,835.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00051594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00293682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,514,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,485,331 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars.

