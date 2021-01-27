Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.22

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 4592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.