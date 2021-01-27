Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Buy

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE NOAH opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Noah has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

