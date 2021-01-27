Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Strong-Buy

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMTC. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,327. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $622.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

