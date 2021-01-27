Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

TREX opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Trex by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Trex by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Trex by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.