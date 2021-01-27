Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

LXP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 93,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 186,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

