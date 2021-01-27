Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Sell

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

