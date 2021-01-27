Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.