Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

