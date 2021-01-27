Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,389. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

