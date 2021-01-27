Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Qualys reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $135.44.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 132.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

