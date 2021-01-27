Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 631,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

