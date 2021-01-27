Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $375.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.32 million and the lowest is $365.94 million. GoPro posted sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $906.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $928.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.27 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 686,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GoPro by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

