Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.41 million and the lowest is $18.35 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.