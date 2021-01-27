Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. 57,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,083. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after acquiring an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

