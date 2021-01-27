Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $6.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.08 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

