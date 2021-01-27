Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CGI posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 160,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,033. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

