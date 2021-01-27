Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barnes Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

