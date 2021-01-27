Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,451,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,172. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

