Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.87. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,508. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.