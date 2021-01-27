Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

DNLI stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.