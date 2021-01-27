Zacks: Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report sales of $265.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $253.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 666.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 805,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 101.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 471,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 14,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

