Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 137.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,679. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viela Bio (VIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.