Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,527. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

