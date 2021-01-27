Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $22.51 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.