Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.49 Million

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post sales of $490.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $494.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 126,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,988,000. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

