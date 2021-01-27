Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

