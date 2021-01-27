Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,803,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 145.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 436,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

