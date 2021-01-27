Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE HRL traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 5,636,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

