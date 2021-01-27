Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 10,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

