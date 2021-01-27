Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $3.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the highest is $3.63. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.04. The company had a trading volume of 583,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,803,096. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $783.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.89.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

