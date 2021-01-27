Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

