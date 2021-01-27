Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.