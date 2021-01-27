Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 243,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 206,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
