Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 243,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 206,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

