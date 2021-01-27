Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.