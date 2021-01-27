Yulun Wang Sells 8,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $286.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

