YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $74,367.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

