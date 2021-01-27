YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Hits $640,541.60

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $640,541.60 and approximately $40,247.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

