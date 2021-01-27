yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00132351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00292674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00068959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037164 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

yearn.finance II can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

