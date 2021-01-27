Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 5% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $25.88. 6,289,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 2,584,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.