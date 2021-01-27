XTX Markets LLC Takes $213,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,886 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.