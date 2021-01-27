XTX Markets LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

XTX Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.