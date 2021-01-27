XTX Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 16,383 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Navient by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Navient by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

