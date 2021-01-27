XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:MIC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

