XTX Markets LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $77.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

