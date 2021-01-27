XTX Markets LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,203 shares of company stock valued at $49,459,622. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

